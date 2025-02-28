Fry Day: Stock Market Crash - 5 Reasons for Sell Off in Indian Stocks

The Indian stock markets opened deep in the red on Friday, tracking weak global cues. Investor sentiment took a hit as the Nifty and Sensex witnessed sharp declines in early trade. Notably, the Nifty is now hovering around the crucial 22,300-mark, identified by analysts as a key support zone in the near term.

Sectoral and Broader Market Impact

Among the hardest-hit sectors, the Nifty IT Index saw significant losses, with major stocks like Coforge, HCL Tech, and Infosys facing steep declines. The broader market is also under pressure, with the BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices dropping over 1% each in early trade.

Expert Take on Market Uncertainty

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, highlighted that stock markets react negatively to uncertainty, and global uncertainty has surged since Donald Trump’s tenure as US President. He pointed out that Trump's aggressive tariff policies have unsettled markets, with the latest 10% tariff on Chinese imports fueling concerns about a potential trade war.

“The markets have not fully priced in a full-scale trade war between the US and China yet. If tensions escalate further, the impact could be more severe,” Vijayakumar stated, adding that the spike in the CBOE Volatility Index to 21.13 reflects growing investor anxiety.

Top Five Reasons Behind the Market Fall

1. US Markets Witness Sharp Selloff

Wall Street suffered heavy losses overnight, dragging down global equities. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 2.8% to 18,544.42, the S&P 500 fell 1.6% to 5,861.57, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 193.62 points to 43,239.50. Weak economic data and rising concerns over tariffs weighed heavily on US stocks, leading to a ripple effect across global markets, including India.

2. New US Tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China

In a significant move, US President Donald Trump confirmed that a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada will come into effect from March 4. Additionally, Chinese imports will face an extra 10% levy, adding to the existing 10% tariff imposed on February 4 due to the fentanyl crisis. Trump’s decision to fast-track these tariffs has further unsettled global markets.

3. Weak US Economic Data

Fresh economic data from the US added to investor concerns. The country’s Q4 GDP growth stood at 2.3%, reflecting a slowdown. Additionally, weekly jobless claims saw the biggest jump in five months, signaling rising unemployment. The prospect of higher prices due to tariffs is expected to further dampen consumer spending and economic growth.

4. Continued FII Selloff

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been aggressively selling Indian equities. In February alone, FIIs have offloaded over Rs 46,000 crore, while the combined outflows for January and February have exceeded Rs 1.33 lakh crore. A strengthening US dollar and concerns over India’s high market valuations have driven FIIs towards safer, dollar-denominated assets. However, Dr. Vijayakumar believes that as large-cap valuations become attractive, FII outflows may slow down, providing long-term investors with an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks.

5. Valuation Concerns in Mid and Small Caps

Valuation worries persist, particularly in the midcap and smallcap segments. According to a report by Nomura, the MSCI India index, although down from its October high of 24x earnings, remains elevated at 19x—still above the 2015-2022 average. Nomura warns of further multiple compression and the possibility of earnings downgrades in the near term, adding to investor concerns.

Market Outlook

While the current market weakness is driven by global uncertainty and FII outflows, analysts suggest that long-term investors can use this downturn to gradually accumulate fundamentally strong stocks. The 22,300 level on the Nifty remains a crucial support zone to watch, and market participants will be closely monitoring global developments, particularly any further escalation in US-China trade tensions.