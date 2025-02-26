AFC U20 Asia Cup: Australia set final clash vs Saudi Arabia with 2-0 win over Japan

Shenzhen, Feb 26 (IANS) Australia delivered a powerful second-half performance to defeat Japan 2-0 in the AFC U20 Asian Cup, China 2025 semi-final at the Baoan Sports Centre Stadium on Wednesday, securing their place in the final against Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Japan began the match with intent, creating an early opportunity in the second minute when Hisatsugu Ishii fired a long-range shot over the bar. The Japanese continued to press, with Yotaro Nakajima’s dangerous cross cleared by Jonny Yull, and Rento Takaoka's setup for Ishii in the 14th minute pulling wide of the target. Australia’s defense held firm and the Young Socceroos were forced to weather a period of pressure.

Musa Toure proved to be a constant threat on the left flank, but despite his pace and power, Japan’s Kaito Tsuchiya stood his ground. Australia’s first real chance came in the 33rd minute when Toure failed to convert Alexander Badolato’s long ball, shooting high when one-on-one with keeper Wataru Goto. Paul Okon had a similar chance in the 38th minute, but his effort was easily blocked by the Japanese defense.

Japan nearly broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Ishii’s deflected pass found Takaoka, but the latter’s shot sailed high.

The breakthrough came in the 49th minute, when Luka Jovanovic’s clever ball set Jonny Yull free, who squared it to Toure. The forward calmly slid it past Goto to give Australia the lead. Japan responded, but Kazunari Kita’s tame shot in the 54th minute was easily saved by Steven Hall, and Yuto Ozeki's powerful long-range effort rattled the bar.

Australia sealed their victory in the 67th minute when Toure intercepted a poor pass from Katsuma Fuse, setting up Jaylan Pearman to curl home a stunning finish. Japan's last-minute free-kick from Nakajima was just off target as Australia held on to clinch a deserved 2-0 win and advance to the final.

