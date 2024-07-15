Aditi finishes tied 17th at Evian; Diksha Dagar to return for Olympics

Evian Les Bains (France), July 15 (IANS) Aditi Ashok produced a very fine finish at the Amundi Evian Championship as she birdied three times in the last four holes and secured her best finish in the Majors. She shot 2-under 69 and was Tied-17th. This was her Top-20 at a Major. Aditi’s previous best at a Major was T-22 at the 2018 Women’s Open. Aditi shot 71-70-67-69 in her four rounds.

Japan’s Ayaka Furue finished in a stunning manner with three birdies from the 14th to the 16th and then an eagle on the 18th as she carded 69.

Aditi had an early bogey on the second followed by a string of pars and then a birdie on the 12th and a bogey and a birdie on the 13th to be 1-over after 13 holes. Then came two birdies on the 15th and the 16th and a closing birdie on the 18th.

Diksha Dagar, the other Indian in the field, withdrew after the first round. The two Indians will also play at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Japan’s Ayaka Furue won her first major championship by a single shot when she holed an impressive eagle putt from 15 feet on the final green at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

