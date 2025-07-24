Adani University ushers in industry-ready cohort with 'Navdiksha 2025'

Ahmedabad, July 24 (IANS) Adani University has inaugurated its academic induction programme, 'Navdiksha 2025', welcoming a fresh cohort of students into its flagship integrated BTech+MBA/M Tech programmes.

'Navdiksha 2025', held early this week, underscored the university’s commitment to preparing India’s youth for a new industrial era shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability and nation-building.

Delivering the opening remarks at the ceremony, Professor Sunil Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, reinforced the increasing importance of physics, chemistry, and mathematics in an era of “physical AI”.

Professor Jha urged students to see beyond coding and understand the mechanics of the real world. “As AI integrates with robotics and automation, grasping physical laws will define success,” he said.

Renowned management consultant and Harvard University alumnus, Dr Ram Charan, reflected on his six decades of experience across continents.

“Find your God-given talent, follow it with commitment, and never stop learning,” he said, advising students to reflect daily, ask questions relentlessly, and approach university as a discovery ground for purpose and joy.

The integrated B.Tech+MBA/M Tech programmes are designed in line with the government’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It also reflects the varsity’s ethos of fostering deep scientific acumen, multidisciplinary learning, and leadership in real-world applications across technology, energy, and infrastructure.

Dr Ravi P. Singh, Provost, Adani University, welcomed students from across India, emphasising that the integrated programmes -- ranging from computer science to energy engineering -- prepare them for real-world impact.

“Whether your focus is AI, sustainability, or infrastructure, you are at the right place, at the right time,” he said. He also challenged students to create their own queues in life rather than follow others blindly and to view learning as an act of nation-building.

Further, Adani Group Chief Transformation Officer (CTO), Sudipta Bhattacharya, presented a compelling roadmap for the future. He framed the AI revolution as the first industrial shift to challenge human cognition, urging students to become bold and curious innovators.

“Machines can now think. But only humans can believe, collaborate, and create with purpose,” he said.

Bhattacharya also highlighted the Adani Group’s ongoing $90 billion investment push as a massive opportunity for future professionals in technology and infrastructure.

