Adani Ports clocks 21 pc revenue jump at Rs 9,126 crore in Q1, logistics sees 2X surge

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent jump in quarterly revenue at Rs 9,126 crore, driven by a 2 times jump in logistics and a 2.9 times increase in marine.

Net profit grew 7 per cent to Rs 3,311 crore in the April-June quarter, from Rs 3,107 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Cargo volume reached 121 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 109 MMT (11 per cent growth) as all-India cargo market share increased to 27.8 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 27.2 per cent in Q1 FY25. Container market share stood at 45.2 per cent (45.9% in Q1 FY25).

"This quarter’s 21 per cent revenue growth is anchored by extraordinary momentum in our Logistics and Marine businesses, which grew 2 times and 2.9 times, respectively," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

Logistics grew to Rs 1,169 crore from Rs 571 crore in the quarter, while marine reached Rs 541 crore from Rs 188 crore with 118 vessels.

"These are no longer ancillary verticals -- they are reshaping the contours of our future-ready ports ecosystem. With expanding Trucking and International Freight Network services and a fast-growing, diversified marine fleet in the MEASA region, we are deepening our integrated transport utility approach and extending our value chain from port gate to customer gate," Gupta said.

Coupled with cargo growth and market share gains in the domestic ports business, and higher revenue and improving EBITDA in international ports, "we remain firmly on track to meet our FY26 guidance", he added.

In Q1, the Adani Group’s flagship company commenced operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), a fully automated, natural deep-water port. CWIT is a public-private partnership under a 35-year BOT agreement. Upon full completion, CWIT will handle c. 3.2m TEUs annually.

"Dhamra port opened a new export berth. Also commenced construction of two new berths that will increase port capacity to 92 MMT. Won a liquid cargo handling contract from a large carbon black manufacturer. Inaugurated a warehouse for a large steel manufacturer to house cold rolled coils," the company informed.

Vizhinjam port completed its first year and achieved 100 per cent utilisation in its ninth month of operation. The company commenced construction of Phase 2 at the port.

"The Board has approved the acquisition of NQXT Port, Australia. NQXT is a natural deep-water, multi-user export terminal with a nameplate capacity of 50 MTPA. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals," Adani Ports said.

