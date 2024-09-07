Adani DPL T20: Purani Dilli 6 ready for semi-final match against South Delhi Superstarz

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 will lock horns with South Delhi Superstarz in the second semi-finals of the ongoing Adani Delhi Premier League (DPL) here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The team is ready for the semi-finals and quite excited to take the field on Saturday.

It has been a remarkable journey for Purani Dilli 6 in the DPL. From tough losses in close encounters to back-to-back wins leading them to the semi-finals, the team has shown resilience and determination. Now, they stand just two steps away from clinching the coveted trophy.

Aayush Singh has been a goto bowler for Purani Dilli 6 and is the highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps in the ongoing season. Vansh Bedi, Arpit Rana, and Lalit Yadav all have impressed with their skills in the DPL.

The semi-final clash will be a chance for redemption for Purani Dilli 6, having lost both of their league-stage encounters against South Delhi Superstarz. However, with consecutive victories propelling them into the semi-finals, the team is confident in maintaining their momentum.

Purani Dilli 6 owner Aakash Nangia expressed his excitement for the semi-final, saying, "The journey to the semi-finals has been incredible, and I’m extremely proud of the team. Their hard work, passion, and dedication have brought us this far. I have full faith in their ability to rise to the occasion. I’m confident we will take the learnings from earlier encounters and turn things around this time."

Earlier this week, veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma offered words of encouragement to his teammates, advising them to stay focused and continue playing with the same passion and unity that brought them this far.

"Just keep on doing things and forget who is in front of you. Play with your heart and focus on every little things that will eventually result in making you the winner," Ishant had said.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

