Adah Sharma to perform Shiv Tandav stotram at the MahaKumbh mela

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Adah Sharma has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry with some power-packed performances over the years. 'The Kerala story' actress will next be seen performing live the vigorous Shiv Tandav Stotram at the MahaKumbh mela.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will commence on 13th January this year with the Paush Purnima Snan and will conclude on 26th February 26, 2025, on Maha Shivratri. This year's MahaKumbh Mela is expected to be a star-studded affair with some big names including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Hariharan, and Mohit Chauhan, along with others. Adah Sharma has become the latest celebrity to join the long list.

Refreshing your memory, a video of the 'Commando 2' actress chanting the Shiv Tandav Stotram live in her melodious yet powerful voice was shared on social media some time back. The clip left the netizens presently surprised that the actress knew the whole thing by heart and went viral on social media. This is the first time that Adah Sharma is visiting the Mahakumbh.

In the meantime, Adah Sharma was last seen in the highly-acclaimed web show, "Reeta Sanyal". Loved by cinephiles, it turned out to be one of the most-watched OTT shows of 2024. All in all, 2024 was a great year for Adah Sharma who appeared in four projects including "The Kerala story", "Bastar", "Sunflower 2" and "Reeta Sanyal".

With "Reeta Sanyal" becoming such a huge success, fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel. Reacting to the same, the actress revealed, "It's lovely that people want sequels of Commando, Sunflower, Reeta Sanyal, and 1920. I promise there are a lot of sequels in the making."

Up next, Adah Sharma will next appear in Mahesh Bhatt's epic romance drama titled "Tumko meri Kasam". The actress will be seen streamlining the film, however, details regarding her character have been kept under wraps for now.

