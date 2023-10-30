Actor Guru Haryani's entry in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ brings a new twist

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Guru Haryani, who previously acted in shows such as ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Illegal - Justice, Out of Order’ and the blockbuster ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, is now set to enter TV family drama, 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'.

He said : I'm entering to play the role of Rohan Karla. He is the owner and a teacher at Karla Coaching Classes. The female protagonist Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will be seen trying to get a job in our institute and the new twist in the story shall unfold.”

“My role in the upcoming track is quite challenging and I'm looking forward to it.”

Guru has acted in TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bepanah Pyaar and others.

He continued: "The show is a blessing and also a reunion for me. I have worked with Bhavika in 2021 in the popular sitcom Maddam Sir.”

“And apart from her I have worked with the production Cockcrow Entertainment; Shaika Films in their other shows like Teri Meri Doriyaann and Choti Sarrdaarni. So it's a special bond. I started my shoots for GHKPM and the team is very sorted, the communication between direction team and actors is flawless."

‘Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin’ is a loose adaptation of Bengali serial Kusum Dola. It formerly starred Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt. Since June 2023, it stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh as second generation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.