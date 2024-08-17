AC Milan sign French midfielder Youssouf Fofana on four-year deal

Milan, Aug 17 (IANS) AC Milan have signed French midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on the permanent transfer on Saturday. The midfielder has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until June 30, 2028.

Born in Paris (France) on January 10, 1999, Youssouf came through the French youth system before making his professional debut for Strasbourg where he made 41 appearances, scored four goals, and won the Coupe de la Ligue. In January 2020, he moved to Monaco, where he made 175 appearances, scoring seven goals with fifteen assists.

Having worked his way through the French International youth teams, he made his senior debut in September 2022. Since then, he has played 21 games for the French national team and scored three goals.

Fofana will don the number 29 shirt for the Rossoneri.

AC Milan will kick off their Serie A campaign against Torino at San Siro Stadium on Sunday. Milan finished second in the last season of the league behind winner and arch-rivals Inter Milan.

