Abu Dhabi T10: Samp Army prevail in last-over thriller, bowlers hand New York Strikers easy win

Abu Dhabi, Nov 23 (IANS) Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers won their respective matches to maintain the momentum in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 being played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. The event in the shortest format of the game unveiled another nail-biting contest in which Morrisville Samp Army prevailed over UP Nawabs by three runs after defending a target of 101.

UP Nawabs needed 11 runs from the final over of the innings but some phenomenal bowling from Amir Hamza who returned with bowling figures of 2/9 in two overs helped Morrisville Samp Army seal victory.

Batting first, the Samp Army could manage to put 100/7 in 10 overs on the board. Opener Sharjeel Khan top-scored with 37 off 23 while Pakistan's Imad Wasim chipped in with a late surge and struck 15 not out off six balls to take his side to the 100-run mark. Binura Fernando, who hails from Sri Lanka, and England pacer Tymal Mills picked up two wickets each for their side.

Later, the Nawabs were off to a perfect start as Dawid Malan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz stitched a stand of 61 runs for the first wicket. While Malan departed for 15 off 13, Gurbaz continued his form with the bat. But the UP team lost the plot in the final two overs of the innings and only managed to gather 14 runs. Gurbaz remained unbeaten on 60 off 32 but the side was eventually restricted to 97/3.

Bowlers do it for New York Strikers

The New York Strikers took away a convincing 7-wicket win against Bangla Tigers in the second encounter of the day. Batting first, the Tigers didn't really get the start they needed and were eventually restricted to 66/8 in 10 overs. Akeal Hosein, Reece Topley, and Mohammad Amir scalped two wickets each while Sunil Narine and Matheesha Pathirana picked up one apiece.

Later, the Strikers chased down the target in just 6 overs. Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira struck 21 not out off 9 balls and returned as the top-scorer for the side.

