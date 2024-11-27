Abu Dhabi T10: Ajman Bolts ride Alex Hales' knock to beat Bangla Tigers by 31 runs

Abu Dhabi, Nov 27 (IANS) An unbeaten 75 by Alex Hales helped Ajman Bolts register a stunning win against Bangla Tigers by 31 runs in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament being played at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Ajman Bolts rode on an emphatic knock by England's aggressive batter Alex Hales to put up 133/1 in 10 overs. Hales struck an unbeaten 75 off 30, a knock that included six maximums and as many fours.

Shevon Daniel (27 off 18) and Jimmy Neesham (20* off 13) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

In reply, the Bangla Tigers didn't really have a great start to the chase and lost wickets at regular intervals to get reduced to 55/5 before skipper Shakib Al Hasan pushed the paddle and scored 29 not out off 19. But his efforts couldn't take the team over the line and Bangla Tigers eventually scored 102/6.

Muhammad Mohsin scalped a couple of wickets for the side while Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Neesham and Dunith Wellalage picked up one wicket each.

This is Ajman Bolts' second win in the tournament. Both sides have played five matches so far in the tournament and have registered wins in two games.

Bangla Tigers will now take on Deccan Gladiators in their next encounter on November 28 while the Bolts will be up against Northern Warriors in their respective fixture on November 29.

