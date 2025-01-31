Abhishek Bachchan shares Mani Ratnam's impeccable talent

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Housefull 5’, has spoken about his experience of working with master storyteller and National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Recently, a retrospective of Mani Ratnam was held in Mumbai in which ‘Raavan’ was also screened. Abhishek spoke during the panel discussion about the working style of the director.

He shared that the director pushes an actor to their limits to churn out of performances that leave an indelible mark on the audience. Abhishek has worked with Mani Ratnam twice, in ‘Yuva’ and in ‘Raavan’.

Talking about the same, Abhishek Bachchan said, “There were two key things he would always tell me. One was to be a bit more free. He felt I was holding back when we were working on Yuva. In Raavan, he used to say, ‘Let it out,’ and that gave me confidence. He puts you in the most difficult situations and directs you in a way that makes it feel real. To sell a performance to the audience, it has to be believable, and for it to be believable, it has to be real”.

He further mentioned, “The fact that he keeps everything rooted in reality is what makes his work so powerful. If Mr. Mani Ratnam chooses you, it means he sees something in you that even you might not see. He instils that confidence in you as an actor”.

Earlier, the actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently seen in ‘I Want to Talk’, had shared that there were no prosthetics involved, and he actually gained weight for the film. The actor opened up about the transformative experience of playing a character with a significantly different physical appearance at the film’s music launch.

Pointing to a movie poster featuring himself with a noticeable belly, Abhishek said, “I’m not in this shape anymore. But it’s been a learning experience. It’s been life-changing. And I hope that we’ve managed to make a bit of a difference to your two, three hours that you spend in the cinema or watching the film”.

