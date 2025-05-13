Abhimanyu Dassani to star in biopic on Galwan hero Sepoy Gurtej Singh, produce by father Himalaya

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Dassani will star in his producer-father Himalaya Dassani’s upcoming feature film “Galwan”, a biographical drama centered on Sepoy Gurtej Singh, one of the youngest among the 20 Indian soldiers martyred during the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.

The film stars Abhimanyu in the lead role, stepping into the shoes of the 23-year-old soldier from Mansa, Punjab. The film will be shot in the real life locations of Gurtej Singh's hometown and in some parts of Delhi while the warzone sequence will be entirely shot in Ladakh.

Producer Himalaya Dassani: “This is more than just a film — it is a national responsibility. We are committed to telling this story with deepest respect for those who served.”

Based on officially acquired life rights from Gurtej Singh’s family, Galwan is not just a personal story, it stands as a tribute to all 20 bravehearts who laid down their lives that night, read a statement.

Currently in pre-production, the film aims to bring the emotional and human side of India’s front-line soldiers to screen with authenticity and heart. The female lead of the film is yet to be finalised, Ace Creative Director Monica Batra is the creative director who's handling all the creative aspects.

Talking about Abhimanyu, whose mother is veteran actress Bhagyashree, he made his debut with Vasan Bala's action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Radhika Madan. He played a man who does not feel any pain.

Abhimanyu next played the male lead in the 2021 romantic-comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar opposite Sanya Malhotra. He starred in the 2022 film Nikamma with Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia. The actor then appeared in a cameo in Monica, O My Darling. In 2023, he did a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside his parents.

Abhimanyu next stars in the comedy-drama Aankh Micholi with an ensemble cast alongside Mrunal Thakur and in the comedy Nausikhiye with Amol Parashar and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.