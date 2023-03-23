Abdu's team issues a statement blaming Stan's management for damaging his car

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Abdu Rozik's team has issued an official statement in which they have clarified what exactly happened between him and MC Stan that created differences.

Their friendship took a bitter turn on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 16' and Stan claimed that he is upset with Abdu because he has not taken pictures with his mother during the finale.

Stan stopped talking to him and when Abdu went to attend his event in Bengaluru, his team members pushed him and damaged his car.

According to the statement: "On March 11, Abdu and Stan were both in Bengaluru. Abdu spoke to Stan's manager saying that he wanted to support his brother by attending and not performing, to which Abdu got a response from security team and organisers that Stan does not want Abdu in the venue. Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from the Stan team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be met with very bad words by Stan's management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken."

Further, it was also made clear in the statement that two record labels wanted to work with Abdu and Stan. However, he refused to collaborate with Abdu and turned down the offer.

"Following these events, two record labels have called stating that they wanted collaboration between Abdu and Stan but they were informed by Stan and his team that they do not wish to work with Abdu. Abdu never asked for these collaborations or requested, these were independent labels who wanted this collab."

"Abdu was naturally disappointed and saddened due to the response as he believed him and MC Stan are friends and naturally out respect, discussed these things privately before going public."

"Lastly, mandali members had informed Abdu that Stan said that Abdu had not taken a picture with his mother at the Bigg Boss finale and that Stan was offended by this. Abdu was really upset to hear this as when Abdu came out of Bigg Boss, one of his first calls was to Stan's mother for salaam and to tell her Stan is doing OK. Of course since she wears a hijab and Abdu respects her massively he never refused any picture and was not asked but of course as a Muslim, brother did not understand this issue."

"Stan had also informed other Mandali members that Abdu had unfollowed him and had deleted their collab post but Abdu never followed Stan and had 4 million international followers before entering Bigg Boss, and since Stan follows nobody it was never an issue discussed between them. The collab post with Abdu and Stan, we can confirm, was requested by Stan's team on Whatsapp and later deleted by them also without telling Abdu."

Abdu is upset as when he called Stan, he stopped responding to him over phone: On March 20, Sajid Khan visited Abdu and MC Stan was calling Sajid's phone. Abdu was so excited and happy to speak to Stan taking the phone: "Salamalaikum mere dil, mere jaan how are you my brother, I miss you so much." Stan replied on speaker to Sajid: "I will call you later," and hung up.

Abdu then sent Stan a voice note asking why didn't you reply to my Salam or say you are busy and until this day Stan has not responded or addressed why he did that.

While the differences between MC Stan and Abdu is trending on social media, his friendship with Shiv Thakare is also grabbing the eyeballs.

