Abduction of Sita led to Ramayana: Mohan Bhagwat says RG Kar rape case shameful (Ld)

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Addressing the Vijayadashami Utsav 2024 in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday remarked that when someone touched Draupadi’s garments, the Mahabharata was triggered, the abduction of Sita led to the Ramayana and what happened in Kolkata at the RG Kar Hospital was a shameful incident that brought disgrace to us all.

"I am here to discuss the incidents that are happening now, like what occurred in Kolkata at the RG Kar Hospital —shameful incidents that bring disgrace to all of us. This is not an isolated event, such incidents happen frequently, and they need to be controlled," said the RSS chief.

He urged the entire society to be vigilant, along with the doctors, to prevent such occurrences.

"What is the tradition of our country? What is our country like? The moment someone touched Draupadi’s garments, the Mahabharata was triggered. The abduction of Sita led to the Ramayana," he added.

There is a need to provide security, but even after these incidents, attempts were made to shield the criminals, which is alarming.

"The culture of protection for wrongdoers, along with the alliance between crime and politics, has led to these consequences," he added.

The RSS chief stressed that India's cultural perspective emphasises the important role of motherhood and respect for women.

"The values we inherit from our families, knowingly or unknowingly, are also absorbed by society through various means. If we fail to uphold these values, the consequences could be severe. Therefore, we must recognise this and ensure the promotion of these fundamental values in our community," he added.

Commenting on the recent Bangladesh crisis Mohan Bhagwat said, "There are some immediate causes and aspects, which is true, but such a large-scale operation does not happen for those reasons alone."

"The atrocities faced by the Hindu community there have been repeated, and the tradition of their persecution has been revived. For the first time, the Hindu community in Bangladesh organised itself to defend against these attacks, resulting in some protection," he added.

He further mentioned that whenever there is unrest, the weak tend to bear the brunt. "The radical tendencies that exist will continue to pose a threat to the Hindus and all minorities in that region. They need support from Hindus worldwide and the Indian government," he said.

The RSS chief stressed that the Hindu community must realise that being weak is a crime. "If we are weak and disorganised, we invite oppression," he said.

He urged that "wherever we are, we must remain organised and strong, without fostering animosity or becoming a burden."

He added, "We should strive to contribute positively, but it does not mean that we should remain weak or inactive."

He also mentioned that there is a desire for similar narratives to emerge in our country.

"It is expected that when India grows, all these self-serving interests will be curtailed. Therefore, there are industries at work that aim to prevent India's rise. Terms like 'Deep State,' 'vocation,' and 'cultural Marxism' have become prevalent in discussions," he said.

He added that some claimed, it doesn’t exist in our country, but that is not true, "It has existed here for a long time."

The RSS chief mentioned that this ideology goes against not just India but all cultural traditions. Its objective is to dismantle societies that hold values and beliefs that promote harmony and well-being.

