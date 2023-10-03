Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi join forces for ‘Lahore, 1947’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Director Rajkumar Santoshi has joined hands with actors Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol for the upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’.

The upcoming film ‘Lahore, 1947’is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, and boasts one of the most prominent creative names of the century.

This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions’ (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

Aamir Khan Productions took to X, formerly Twitter, to make the announcement.

The statement read: “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947.”

“We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings.”

Aamir is producing the film under Aamir Khan Productions, while Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. Leading the film as the main actor will be Sunny Deol.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of "Ghayal," "Damini," and "Ghatak."

‘Lahore, 1947’also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.