6 persons injured in clash in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, Sep 4 (IANS) Half a dozen men were injured during a clash between two groups in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday, police said.

Two groups, headed by Raj Kumar Prasad and Bhagwan Shah, had gathered to resolve disputes that arose due to murder of a person in Lawapur Mahnar Panchayat under Mahnar police station.

During the negotiations, the situation turned ugly and soon turned violent and people from both sides attacked each other with batons and sharp-edged weapons.

Six persons from both sides were injured in this incident. They were admitted to Mahnar common health centre and the doctors have referred three of them to Hajipur Sadar hospital as they were in a critical condition.

Two separate FIRs registered in this connection in Mahnar police station from both the sides. The local police are investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.