6 killed in Brazilian police operation

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 23 (IANS) At least six suspects were killed as the Brazilian police carried out an operation in Salvador, according to local press.

Salvador is the regional capital of the state of Bahia, with more than 2.9 million inhabitants.

The police launched a mega-operation against a criminal group accused of murdering more than 30 people this month, which has resulted in 34 deaths so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Friday's operation, during which six suspects were killed, sought to serve 43 search and arrest warrants against the criminal gang accused of the multiple murders.

