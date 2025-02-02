5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma hits second-fastest fifty as India record highest powerplay score

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Abhishek Sharma scripted history by registering the second-fastest fifty for India in T20 internationals. The left-hander reached the milestone in just 17 balls during the fifth and final T20I against England, here at the Wankhede Stadium.

India had already secured the series with a 3-1 lead, but there was no sign of complacency as Abhishek tore into the English attack with fearless stroke play.

Abhishek’s blistering knock brought back memories of Yuvraj Singh’s legendary innings against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup, where he smashed a record-breaking fifty off just 12 balls, including six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad. While Yuvraj’s feat remains unmatched, Abhishek’s 17-ball effort is now the second-fastest in India’s T20I history.

Put into bat first, India lost Sanju Samson early, but Abhishek wasted no time in launching an all-out attack. His onslaught began in the third over when he took on Jofra Archer, smashing him for a four and two monstrous sixes. From there, he targeted England’s pace battery, particularly Mark Wood and Jamie Overton, with fearless strokeplay.

The defining moment of his innings came in the fifth over when he clobbered Overton for back-to-back sixes, racing to his half-century in just 17 balls. His fearless batting left the England bowlers stunned as he continued to dominate the Powerplay.

Abhishek’s aggressive approach not only brought up his fifty in record time but also helped India register their highest-ever Powerplay score in T20 internationals. By the end of the six-over fielding restrictions, India had posted a staggering 95/1, leaving England struggling for answers.

Tilak Varma, batting at the other end, also joined the carnage, playing his shots freely as the duo put England’s bowlers under immense pressure. The pitch at Wankhede, known for its true bounce and pace, provided the perfect setting for India's batters to unleash their attacking instincts.

This innings marked Abhishek Sharma’s fourth fifty-plus score in just 16 T20I innings for India. His tally has now surpassed 450 runs at a staggering strike rate of over 188.

