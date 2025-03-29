5.1 aftershock strikes near Myanmar's Naypyitaw following major quakes

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Just a day after a series of powerful earthquakes ravaged Myanmar, claiming over a thousand lives, the nation was struck by another 5.1-magnitude tremor on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The latest seismic activity occurred near Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, around 2.50 p.m., at a depth of 10 km. The full extent of damage and potential casualties from this new tremor, which impacted the same regions affected by Friday's earthquakes, remains unclear.

Following the initial quake near Sagaing, the region experienced 12 aftershocks, ranging from 2.8 to 7.5 in magnitude, further exacerbating the already dire situation. Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw have been identified as the hardest-hit areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Myanmar government has declared a national emergency as rescue teams work tirelessly to provide assistance. Damage to crucial infrastructure, including the Yangon-Mandalay highway near Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay, has significantly hindered relief efforts.

People are now utilising the older Yangon-Mandalay road to reach affected areas and aid in rescue operations. The collapse of buildings at Mandalay Airport and sections of the highway has also severed vital transport links between Myanmar's two largest cities.

Rescue teams, including fire service personnel from lower Myanmar, have reached severely affected areas such as Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay. However, damaged infrastructure, power outages, and disrupted communication networks are posing significant challenges to their efforts.

In line with its Act East policy, India has dispatched over two tranches of 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar. Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, announced that India, under "Operation Brahma," is acting as a first responder to support the people of Myanmar affected by the devastating earthquakes.

The initial quakes on Friday resulted in widespread destruction and the loss of over a thousand lives.

