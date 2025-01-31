4th T20I: England ask India to bat first as Rinku, Shivam, Arshdeep return

Pune, Jan 31 (IANS) England won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fourth T2OI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

England have made two changes, spinner Saqib Mahmood comes in for Mark Wood while Jacob Bethell replaces Jamie Smith. On the other hand, India have made three changes: Arshdeep Singh comes in for Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh replaces Dhruv Jurel and Shivam Dube comes in for Washington Sundar.

England captain Jos Buttler said, "We are gonna bowl first this evening. It feels like a great atmosphere already, the series is nicely set-up. Very happy with that performance, we have areas to improve but happy to get the win. Little bit unsure to be the honest with the dew, if it will come in or not. We have two changes - Mahmood for Wood, Bethell for Smith."

India captain Suryakumar Yadav added, "It is all about coming here and playing good brand of cricket. Stick to the basics. We have left that game in Rajkot. Hopefully, we put up an entertaining show for this crowd. Little bit on the drier, put runs on the board and defend. Arshdeep comes in place of Shami, Rinku comes in for Jurel and we have had some firepower - Shivam Dube comes in for Washington Sundar."

Playing XIs:

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 and will look to seal the series in Pune before playing the final match at Wankhede on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.