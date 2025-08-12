429 doctors quit AIIMS in three years, 52 from Delhi alone

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) In a concerning trend for India’s premier healthcare institutions, 429 faculty members have resigned from various All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country over the past three years, with 52 departures from AIIMS New Delhi alone, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The data, presented in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, reveals that the resignations occurred between 2022 and 2024.

The reasons cited for these exits include both personal and professional factors, though the ministry has not detailed specific causes or conducted a comprehensive nationwide study into the phenomenon. Among the institutes, AIIMS Rishikesh saw the second-highest number of resignations with 38 faculty members quitting, followed by AIIMS Raipur (35) and AIIMS Bilaspur (32).

Other notable figures include AIIMS Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh (30 resignations), AIIMS Bhopal (27), and AIIMS Jodhpur (25). Even newer AIIMS facilities have not been immune. AIIMS Kalyani in West Bengal lost 22 faculty members, while AIIMS Bhatinda in Punjab reported the same number. Several smaller AIIMS campuses, such as those in Madurai, Vijaypur, and Guwahati, also experienced faculty attrition, albeit on a smaller scale.

The steady movement of doctors from public healthcare institutions to the private sector raises pressing questions about working conditions, career growth opportunities, and compensation at AIIMS. The government’s admission that both personal and professional factors are driving resignations underscores the need for targeted retention strategies.

AIIMS, established to provide world-class medical education and healthcare, plays a critical role in India’s public health system.

A loss of experienced faculty not only impacts teaching and research but also the quality of patient care.

Without policy interventions, the trend could intensify, affecting the overall strength of India’s public healthcare framework.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.