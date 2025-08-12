25 PPP projects worth Rs 13,355 crore awarded by major ports in 5 years: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) A total of 25 public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth Rs 13,355 crore have been awarded by major ports in the country in the last five years, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The government has identified private sector participation as a critical component in modernising and strengthening the major ports' infrastructure.

There are 12 major ports under the administrative control of the Central government. Non-major ports are controlled by state authorities, including the Maritime Board.

In order to attract private investment in the major ports, the Central government enacted the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021 by replacing the Major Port Trusts Act, 1963, Model Concession Agreement was revised, and Guidelines of Tariff Fixation for PPP projects have been formulated, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has not received any reports of poor working conditions and safety violations at Major Ports in 2024-25," he added.

In a separate reply, the minister said the government has taken several steps to expand the cargo handling capacity of all major ports in the country through modernisation, mechanisation, construction of new berths and terminals, capital dredging and enhancement of road and rail connectivity.

"V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority and Kamarajar Port Limited, which are in the state of Tamil Nadu, have increased their capacity by 177.12 per cent, 58.06 per cent and 162.16 per cent, respectively, in the last 10 years," said Sonowal.

Meanwhile, towards promoting eco-friendly transport on National Waterways, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has placed an order for the construction of 8 hybrid electric catamarans at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). One hydrogen-fuelled cell vessel has also been deployed at Varanasi. To enhance port connectivity through multi-modal logistics, multi-modal and inter-modal terminals on NW-1, NW-2 and NW-16 have been developed, which are connected to Kolkata/Haldia Ports through waterways.

Moreover, the Indian Ports Association (IPA) has been engaged for the feasibility study for the establishment of a Cargo Facilitation Centre and Integration of Coastal Mode with Waterways Movement in India, said the minister.

