400 new TB cases found in 6 Manipur districts since December 7: Governor

Imphal, March 27 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday said that more than 400 new TB cases were found in six districts of the state after the 100-day TB Elimination Campaign was launched on December 7 last year.

The Governor said that the 100-day TB Elimination Campaign was conducted in the six districts, and around one lakh individuals were screened, leading to the identification of more than 400 new TB cases.

Door-to-door testing with mobile vehicles known as ‘Nikshay Vahan’ was adopted to ensure early diagnostics and treatment in remote areas, he added.

Under the ‘Nikshay Mitra’ initiative, individuals and organisations who have committed to supporting TB patients through nutritional assistance have been enrolled, the Governor said.

The state-level observation of the 44th World Tuberculosis Day was organised at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here.

In his address at the event, the Governor said that tuberculosis continues to pose a great challenge in India and globally, and they are aware of the devastating impact this disease has on individuals, families and communities.

He said that today is a day of hope and a day to reaffirm the commitment to eliminate TB by 2025 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the TB-Mukt Bharat initiative.

The Governor reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring the elimination of TB within the stipulated time, and all-out efforts have been put in place to achieve the target.

He appealed to the people to pledge today to redouble efforts to eliminate TB so that future generations can live in a world free from the disease. He commended healthcare workers, administrators and support staff who have contributed to ensuring the Kayakalp programme a success.

The Governor distributed certificates of Proficiency to the IRL laboratory and prizes to the winners of the painting competition organised for the day.

A short movie on TB elimination and a testimonial from a TB-recovered patient were also shown, highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Health), Sumant Singh, said that Manipur has shown outstanding performance at the national level in the 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign, underscoring the state's commitment to eliminating the dreaded disease. He further stated that with advancements in medical technology, new and effective methods of testing, such as Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT), have been developed, ensuring high sensitivity and specificity in TB detection. He expressed hope that with community engagement and participation, the campaign to eliminate TB will become even more successful.

