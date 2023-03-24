40 MPs detained by police at Vijay Chowk released

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) A total of 40 MPs from the Congress and four other parties, who were earlier detained by the Delhi Police in connection with the protest march from Parliament House on Friday, have been released, a police official said.

According to the senior police official, 40 MPs and four others from opposition parties had to be detained for violation of prohibitory orders.

"They were detained and taken in a bus to New Police Line in Kingsw ay Camp in GTB Nagar. Hours later, they were released," said the official.

According to opposition, the leaders and MPs, including K. C. Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K. Suresh, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, Rajmohan Unnithan, and Mohammad Jawaid were among others detained by police and taken to nearby police station marching towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament reiterating their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

"Under the Modi Raj, even protesting outside Parliament is a crime. Delhi Police have detained opposition MPs, as we took a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to reiterate our demand for a JPC on the Adani Mega Scam. They will not succeed in shaking our resolve," Venugopal wrote on Twitter while sharing video and photo of leaders and MPs in the police bus.

Earlier addressing the media at Vijay Chowk, several leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, also raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court and alleged that the government was targeting the opposition with cases to suppress their voices.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.