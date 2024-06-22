4 killed after tropical storm Alberto drenches Mexico

Mexico City, June 22 (IANS) At least four people were killed as tropical storm Alberto passed through Mexico's northern state of Nuevo Leon, due to heavy rains and other accidents caused by the weather, local authorities said.

Erik Cavazos, the civil protection coordinator of Nuevo Leon, said on Friday that four deaths were confirmed in the state so far, of whom two were caused by electric shocks.

Samuel Garcia, the state governor, warned residents not to leave their homes and suspended classes since Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tropical storm has left images not seen in northeastern Mexico for years after the region suffered droughts.

Local authorities said hospitals and shelters are available in case of any eventuality.

The National Meteorological Service forecasted the presence of rain and strong winds in the region on Friday.

