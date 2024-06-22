2 killed in shooting at state park in Colorado

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Two people were killed in a shooting at a park in the US state of Colorado, authorities said.

The incident occurred just after midnight at the Sailboard Beach area of the Lake Pueblo State Park in Pueblo County, not far from a dam, where a group was fishing from shore, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which manages the state parks system and the wildlife of the western state.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife received a call for help at 12:45 a.m. local time on Friday and responded immediately, said the agency in a news statement, adding that responding officers found two victims as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Witnesses indicated the gunman fled the scene, and the Pueblo County Coroner took custody of the bodies and will perform autopsies to determine the cause of death, according to the news statement.

"We believe there is no threat to guests in the park at this time," said Joe Stadterman, park manager at Lake Pueblo.

He added that there is no suspect in custody so far.

Officials said the park, its campgrounds and marinas remain open, but the Sailboard Beach and the waters around it will remain closed indefinitely due to the ongoing investigation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.