4 dead, 38 missing after ship sinks in Indonesia, Prez Subianto orders immediate rescue

Jakarta, July 3 (IANS) Four people have been confirmed dead, 38 are missing, and 23 others survived after a passenger ship sank in the Bali Strait of Indonesia early on Thursday, a senior official from the East Java Search and Rescue Office, Tholeb Vatelehan, said on Thursday.

The wooden vessel, KM Tunu Pratama Jaya, was travelling from Ketapang seaport in Banyuwangi Regency, East Java, to Gilimanuk seaport in Jembrana Regency on Bali Island when it went down, according to the official.

"As many as 23 people survived the incident, four were dead, and 38 others remained missing," Vatelehan told Xinhua news agency via phone.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has ordered the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) to immediately rescue the passengers and crew of the inter-island ferry.

Teddy Indra Wijaya, cabinet secretary, stated that the President issued the directive directly from Saudi Arabia, where he is performing the Umrah pilgrimage and undertaking an official visit.

"From the Holy Land, he immediately instructed Basarnas and related agencies to initiate an emergency response and rescue the passengers and crew as quickly as possible," Teddy said on Thursday.

The President emphasised that victim rescue must be the top priority in the emergency operation, Teddy added.

Search and rescue operations have since been launched from both Bali Island and East Java, as the incident occurred near the maritime boundary between the two regions.

I Nyoman Sidakarya, head of the Bali Search and Rescue Office, confirmed the joint efforts.

The Banyuwangi Search and Rescue Office deployed more than 20 personnel, along with a rigid inflatable boat and one additional vessel to assist in the operation, Vatelehan said.

"Strong winds, large waves, and powerful currents are currently hampering the rescue efforts," he added.

