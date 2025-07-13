3rd Test: Siraj’s aggressiveness brings out the best in him, says Kumble

London, July 13 (IANS) The Indian fast bowlers took to the field on Day 4, following the dramatic final over the previous day which ended on aggressive note, and continued to spit fire at the English batters with Mohammed Siraj excelling and taking two vital wickets for his side in the ongoing third Test at Lord's.

Former India spinner and captain Anil Kumble believes Siraj complimented Jasprit Bumrah really well and India will be very happy with the opening session.

“That’s what Test cricket is all about - knowing when to raise the intensity. Day 4, with scores level and the game effectively a one-innings shootout, India needed a strong start. India bowled brilliantly, picking up four wickets in the session. The surface has changed - there was uneven bounce, which both Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett had to deal with. They came in with positive intent, but on this kind of pitch, you might get away with it once or twice, not all the time.

“Siraj bowled really well to back up Bumrah’s opening spell. That review for Ollie Pope’s dismissal worked thanks to his height - Crawley had escaped in similar fashion earlier. Crawley’s dismissal was a bonus; it was a poor shot, trying to drive on the rise. India will be happy with that session,” said Kumble on JioHotstar.

The first session of Day 4 was a lively one where India’s pacers hit good areas with the ball, got extra bounce and deviation to make life tough for England’s batters. That perseverance paid off as Mohammed Siraj picked 2-11, before Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep claimed one scalp each while Jasprit Bumrah was also at his mesmerising best to leave the crowd thrilled.

Kumble went on to add how Siraj’s aggressive approach to his game brings out the best in him.

“What Siraj does so well is put in the effort with every single ball. On a surface like this, you need to hit the deck hard and in the right areas - and he’s done that consistently. In the last Test, without Bumrah, he stepped up with a five-wicket haul, and Akash Deep supported with a ten-wicket match haul. This time, Siraj knew he needed to complement Bumrah, and he delivered. Even yesterday, in one over while Bumrah was bowling, it was Siraj who was the most fired up. He’s that kind of character - always in the batter’s face - and that seems to bring out the best in him. The only concern is making sure it doesn’t go overboard and affect his bowling. But so far, he’s been excellent - consistently hitting the right areas,” he added.

