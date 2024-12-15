3rd Test: Simon Katich critical of 'dumb cricket' from India in bowling to Travis Head

Brisbane, Dec 15 (IANS) Former Australia batter Simon Katich was highly critical of India’s bowling plans to Travis Head in the ongoing day two’s play in the third Test at the Gabba, and went on to call it 'dumb cricket'.

Katich’s comments came after the first ball of the 60th over, when Mohammed Siraj banged in a short ball to Head, who arched his back and ramped it to the boundary. Seeing that tactic from Siraj left Katich displeased.

"That is unbelievable from Mohammed Siraj because the over before he had a man right in at spot and he has run in and bowled what they were planning without a fielder there. That is dumb. Dumb cricket.

"They have two men on the legside, deep point, and a man right at that spot for this plan to Travis Head and then he doesn't have the fielder. Now he is going to put the fielder right there. The horse has bolted buddy," he said while on commentary for Channel 7.

The visitors’ kept a fielder at deep point for Head, which meant he was already dictating terms and continued to get a bulk of his runs square of the wicket through the off-side. Moreover, India did not use the bouncer strategy against Head, despite the cricketing world knowing that the left-handed batter has a weakness against sharp lifters when he’s new to the crease.

“I don’t understand the plan India have to try and get Head out. They are making it too easy for him,” former Australia captain David Warner noted this on Fox Sports, as Head slammed back-to-back Test centuries against India by the time tea break came.

"In India they call him Travis Head-ache,” added former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.