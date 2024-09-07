3rd Test: Pope's unbeaten ton, Duckett's 86 help England reach 221/3

London, Sep 6 (IANS) Stand-in skipper Ollie Pope struck a fighting unbeaten century while opener Ben Duckett slammed a half-century to help England reach 221/3 as rain and bad light played spoilsport on the first day of the third Test against Sri Lanka at The Oval here on Friday.

Pope was batting on 103 while Duckett hammered a 79-ball 86 as England recovered from an early blow to reach a good position when play was finally stopped by bad light with only half of the day's quota of overs being bowled.

With England leading 2-0 in the three-match series, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first in the third Test. The visitors struck an early blow when Lahiru Kumara sent back Dan Lawrence for five, playing a jab across the line to a delivery bowled outside off-stump. Pathum Nissanka grabbed the top edge in gully as the hosts slumped to 45/1.

Duckett, who started on a breezy note, and Pope took charge of the proceeding and raised 95 runs for the second wicket partnership. Duckett reached his fifty off 48 balls as he slammed seven fours. Bad light made its first intervention around this time with England racing along at 76/1 in 15 overs which resulted in the players going for an early lunch.

Play eventually started after a longish delay and England reached the 100 of the second wicket partnership in 21.1 overs. Duckett was soon out for 86, caught by keeper Chandimal off Milan Rathnayake

Pope reached his fifty off 58 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes in the process. he and Joe Root added fifty runs for the third wicket partnership before Root, star of the previous Test, fell for 13, caught by Fernando off Lahiru Kumara. Duckett's 86 off 79 balls was studded with nine boundaries and two sixes.

Pope continued to keep vigil and reached his seventh century off 102 balls soon after the tea break, reaching the milestone with a boundary. In all, he has slammed 13 boundaries and two sixes in his unbeaten innings and had Harry Brook keeping him company with eight runs.

Brief scores:

England 221/5 in 44.1 overs (Ben Duckett 86, Ollie Pope 103 not out; Lahiru Kumara 2-81) against Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.