38 partners to attend NDA meet on Tuesday: Nadda

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) A total of 38 partners will attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Tuesday evening, BJP national President J.P. Nadda said on Monday.

"In the last nine years (of the BJP-led government), all the partners of NDA have shown their interest in the development agenda, schemes and policies which are being run under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country is leading towards overall development on all fronts, right from national security, international politics to empowerment of people under the leadership of Modi ji," Nadda told mediapersons at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Recalling the functioning of the BJP since its inception, Nadda said, "The BJP, right from when it came into existence till today, is the only political party which is ideologically pursuing the issues for which it came into into existence. Be it (abrogation of ) Article 370, Ram Mandir or other issues."

"Today, the people are with the NDA. This alliance is not for power, but for service (of people), and strengthening the country," the BJP chief said.

He also exuded confidence that the NDA will retain power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of the PM Modi.

"The country has decided that under the leadership of Modi ji, the NDA government will be formed again in 2024," he said.

The BJP chief also took a swipe at the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), saying: "This is an alliance which neither has a leader, nor policy, nor has the power to take decisions. It is a 'bunch' of corruption and scams of the 10 years of UPA government."

It is based on "self-interests", he added.

