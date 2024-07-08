315 polling stations set up for 3 assembly seats in Himachal

Shimla, July 8 (IANS) A total of 315 polling stations have been set up for the by-elections to Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh Assembly constituencies, an election official said on Monday.

As many as 217 polling parties have been sent to polling stations.

A spokesperson for the Electoral Department said 98 polling parties were sent for 100 polling stations set up in Dehra in Kangra district, while 119 polling parties were sent to Nalagarh in Solan district.

The spokesperson said two women polling parties each from Dehra and Nalagarh and all 94 polling parties of the Hamirpur seat would be sent on July 9.

Meanwhile, campaigning came to an end, with strict restrictions imposed by ECI, for the July 10 by-poll.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.