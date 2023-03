3 soldiers, 3 terrorists killed in military operation in Pakistan

Islamabad, March 22 (IANS) Three Pakistani soldiers and three terrorists were killed during a military operation in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said on Tuesday that the terrorists opened fire on a police checkpost in the Khutti area of Dera Ismail Khan district of the province.

The ISPR said that security forces immediately cordoned off the area, blocking all possible escape routes, adding that the fleeing terrorists were intercepted later and killed after an exchange of fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said that three army personnel also lost their lives in the exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR added.

