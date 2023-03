Beijing, March 22 (IANS) A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan at 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre, with a depth of 230 km, was monitored at 36.5 degrees north latitude and 70.8 degrees east longitude, the center said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.