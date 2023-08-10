3 including soldier injured in grenade attack in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 10 (IANS) Three people, including an Army man, were injured on Thursday in a grenade attack in J&K’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said that the security forces had started a cordon and search operation in Athlan Gadole village in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district when hiding militants hurled a grenade at them.

“Three, including two civilians and an army soldier were injured in this explosion.

"The injured have been removed to hospital and doctors have described their condition as stable," sources said.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.