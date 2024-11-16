2nd T20I: Johnson's fifer helps Australia quell Pak fightback, take 2-0 lead

Sydney, Nov 16 (IANS) Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson claimed a fifer as Australia quelled a fightback from Pakistan launched by Usman Khan (52) and Irfan Khan (37 not out) to win the second T20I by 13 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Player of the Match Johnson bagged 5-26, landing some early blows to reduce Pakistan to 44/4 midway through the innings. But Usman Khan (52 off 38 balls) and Irfan Khan (37 not out) dragged them to the brink of victory before they were all out for 134 with two balls to spare. Australia, who had won the first match, will now look to win the third match and complete a whitewash.

In a match of ups and downs, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first but despite a good start provided by openers Matthew Short (32) and Fraser-McGurk (20), who raised 52 runs for the first wicket in the fourth over, they lost their way and could manage only 147/9 in 20 overs.

Aaron Hardie (28) and Glenn Maxwell (21) made handy contributions as the hosts failed to capitalize on the initial burst.

Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, who had won the earlier ODI series that preceded the T20Is, claiming 4-22 while Abbas Afridi bagged 3-17 and Sufiyan Murqeem bagged 2-21 to destroy the Pakistan middle and lower order batting.

Chasing 148 to win and level the series 1-1, Pakistan lost their way initially with Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett striking early blows. The visitors were reduced to 44/4 in the 10th over and looked set for a big defeat.

However, Usman Khan hammered a 38-ball 52 and raised 58 runs for the fifth wicket taking the score past 100. But Usman was out to Johnson at a crucial time and Pakistan lost their way with Abbas Afridi (1), Shaheen Shah Afridi (0), Naseem Shah (0) and Sufiyan Muqeem (0) were out in quick succession as wickets fell like nine pins.

Irfan Khan (37 not out) waged a lone battle with his effort proved insufficient in the wake of mounting run-rate and lack of partners. It was Irfan's efforts that ensured that Pakistan needed 24 runs from 12 balls with two wickets in hand.

But Muqeem was run out going for a second round. Irfan struck Stoinis for a boundary on the final ball of the 19th over and Pakistan needed 16 runs from the final six balls. However, Nathan Ellis bowled a fine over, sending down two dot balls before Haris Rauf was run out to end Pakistan's hopes and Pakistan fell short by 14 runs.

Brief scores:

Australia 147/9 in 20 overs (Matthew Short 32, Aaron Hardie 28; Haris Raul 4-22, Abbas Afridi 2-17, Sufiyan Muqeem 2-21) beat Pakistan 134 all out in 19.4 overs (Usman Khan 52, Irfan Khan 37 not out; Spencer Johnson 3-26; Adam Zampa 2-19) by 13 runs.

