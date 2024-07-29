2nd T20I: India clinch seven-wicket win in rain-affected match, seal series in Lanka 2-0

Pallekele, July 28 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered (30 off 15) and Hardik Pandya's electrifying (22 off 9) helped India win the second T20I by seven wickets via Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a revised target of 78 runs in 8 overs, India crossed the finish line with nine balls to spare, securing a comfortable victory.

India won the toss and chose to bowl first, allowing Sri Lanka to initially dominate by scoring 80 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first half of their innings.

However, the Indian bowlers made a strong comeback, limiting the hosts to a total of 161/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Kusal Perera top-scored for Sri Lanka with a brisk 53 off 34 balls.

Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the standout bowler for India, taking three wickets for 26 runs. Axar Patel, who bowled the final over, finished with figures of 2-30 while Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya snared two wickets each, showcasing a well-rounded bowling performance.

The game took a dramatic turn when rain interrupted India's chase after just three balls. Once play resumed, India was tasked with chasing a revised target of 78 runs from 8 overs.

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka opened the bowling in the shortened game, conceding 10 runs in his first over. Maheesh Theekshana provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Sanju Samson, who came in for an injured Shubman Gill, for a golden duck. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav quickly took control, attacking Theekshana and hitting three boundaries in his second over.

Suryakumar scored a rapid 26 off 12 balls, setting the tone for the chase. Yashasvi Jaiswal provided solid support with his 30 off 15 deliveries before getting out. Hardik Pandya then came in to finish the job, hitting the winning runs for India. Despite Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Wanindu Hasaranga each taking a wicket each, it wasn't enough to prevent India from sealing victory.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 161/9 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 53, Pathum Nissanka 32; Ravi Bishnoi 3-26, Hardik Pandya 2-23, Arshdeep Singh 2-24, Axar Patel 2-30) lost to India 81/3 in 6.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Suryakumar Yadav 26, Hardik Pandya 22 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 1-16) by seven wickets (DLS method).

