2nd Edition of Pune Marathon to be held on November 23

Pune, Aug 4 (IANS) The Pune Marathon returns for its highly anticipated second edition, scheduled for November 23, 2025, maintaining the city's position as a key stop on India’s growing fitness map. The Pune flag off is at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Renowned actor, model, and fitness icon Milind Soman will continue to serve as the face of the Pune Marathon, reinforcing his commitment to encouraging health, endurance, and inclusive participation across all age groups.

The total prize money for this edition stands at INR 11 lakh across various race categories. Registrations are now open with an entry fee for the full marathon at INR 950 + GST, while that for the half-marathon is INR 900 + GST. For the 10K Run, participants will have to pay INR 750 + GST, while for the 5K Run, it will be INR 600 + GST. In a tribute to India’s uniformed services, Defence Forces and Police personnel can register free of cost.

The Pune Marathon, held in the cultural capital of Maharashtra, is claimed to be India’s most inclusive marathon, welcoming participants with disabilities to run alongside others. Leading this mission will be Milind Soman.

More than 3000 runners across the various categories of the event’s three main categories -- 42.2K Marathon, 21.1K Half Marathon, and other races -- are expected to participate. Runners completing full or half marathons across cities will receive a commemorative finisher’s medal celebrating their achievement.

Praful Uchil, Director, Striders, commented, “Last year, we witnessed an overwhelming response to the inaugural edition of this event. What stood out most was not just the number of participants, but the energy, the spirit, and the belief that Pune is ready — not just for a race, but for a movement. That belief is what brings us back this year — with more ambition, greater scale, and a stronger sense of purpose.

In a special message to the would-be participants, Milind Sonam said, "Every step you run tells a story — of strength, resilience, and the will to push beyond limits. The Federal Bank Pune Marathon is not just a race; it's a journey that begins the moment you decide to show up for yourself. Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply proving to yourself that you can, this is your moment. I’ll be there — not just to run, but to witness thousands write their own stories of grit and glory. See you at the start line."

