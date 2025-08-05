Karti Chidambaram backs India's firm rebuttal to Trump's tariff move

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) In the wake of US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff announcement targeting Indian imports, New Delhi has mounted a robust defence of its economic and strategic choices -- drawing support from across the political aisle.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, representing Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, was among the first to publicly back the Union government's response.

In a sharply worded social media post, Chidambaram dismissed Trump's threats as the outbursts of "impulsive heads of state", urging India to remain anchored in its national interests.

The controversy erupted after President Trump signed an executive order titled "Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates", slapping a 25 per cent duty on a wide array of Indian goods.

The move, he claimed, was retaliation for India's continued oil trade with Russia -- an arrangement he alleged was enriching New Delhi at the cost of Ukraine's suffering.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded within hours, issuing a statement that was both measured and unflinching.

It described Trump's accusations as "unjustified" and "unreasonable," asserting that India's energy decisions are dictated by economic imperatives and global market realities -- not geopolitical allegiances.

The MEA underscored that India's oil imports from Russia surged only after traditional suppliers in the Middle East redirected their exports to Europe following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict.

Far from being opportunistic, the shift was a pragmatic response to global volatility.

"India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the Ministry said.

In a pointed rejoinder, the MEA also called out what it termed "double standards" in Western policy.

It cited data showing that the European Union imported a record 16.5 million tonnes of Russian LNG in 2024 -- far exceeding India's intake.

The US, too, continues to source critical commodities from Russia, including uranium and fertilisers.

India's oil imports from Russia have risen from a negligible 0.2 per cent before the war to more than 35 per cent today, making Moscow New Delhi's top supplier.

Yet, as the MEA noted, this is a reflection of market dynamics -- not political endorsement.

Trump's tariff salvo, coupled with his criticism of India's "obnoxious" trade barriers, has reignited debate over the future of Indo-US economic ties.

But for now, India's message is clear: strategic autonomy is non-negotiable.

