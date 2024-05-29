2024 Futsal World Cup schedule confirmed

Geneva, May 29 (IANS) The schedule of the 2024 Futsal World Cup was confirmed on Tuesday, football's world governing body FIFA announced.

The tournament will begin on September 14 and be concluded in October. Hosts Uzbekistan will face the Netherlands on the opening day of the 24-team competition, reported Xinhua.

Defending champions Portugal will face Panama on September 16. Three cities, Tashkent, Andijan and Bukhara will host the tournament.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.