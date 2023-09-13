2020 riots case: Court criticises Delhi Police for delay in filing charge sheet due to G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) A Delhi court has reprimanded the Delhi Police for its failure to file a supplementary charge sheet in a case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The delay was attributed to the Investigating Officer (IO)'s involvement in security arrangements for the G20 Summit held in the national capital on September 9-10.

The Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Courts expressed dissatisfaction with the explanation provided by the police, stating that law enforcement agencies must balance their responsibilities related to law and order management with those concerning ongoing investigations.

He said that the extended time granted by the court to fulfill investigative tasks should be used effectively.

The case in question pertains to FIR 188 of 2020, registered at the Khajuri Khas police station, based on a complaint from Sameeja alleging vandalism of her house by a riotous mob. Subsequently, ten more individuals came forward with similar complaints, leading to the inclusion of their cases in the FIR.

On July 20, the Station House Officer (SHO) and IO sought additional time to file a supplementary charge sheet and an application for the return of a complaint filed by one Pappan.

However, the Special Public Prosecutor informed the court that the SHO was occupied in the high court, and the IO was unavailable, likely due to their involvement in the G20 Summit. As a result, neither the supplementary charge sheet nor the application had been submitted.

The judge said that charges could not be framed in the case due to the incomplete work by the police and expressed dissatisfaction with their reluctance to fulfill their responsibilities.

The court referred the matter to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for North-East Delhi to ensure that the pending tasks are completed in accordance with the court's previous order before the next hearing on October 6.

