20-year-old arrested for stabbing in Sydney

Sydney, July 22 (IANS) Australian police confirmed on Monday that a 20-year-old male suspect has been charged with a stabbing incident over the weekend.

At about 7:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, emergency services were called to a function centre on The Boulevarde in Fairfield Heights following reports of an assault, Xinhua news agency reported.

Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from stab wounds in his shoulder and back.

The injured victim received treatment by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.

Following the incident, a crime scene was established with an investigation also launched into all circumstances of the stabbing.

"He was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court today," said the New South Wales Police Force (NSW).

With over 8,000 residents living in the suburb, Fairfield Heights is situated approximately 25 km west of Sydney's central business district.

Sunday's incident was the third alleged stabbing that occurred in Sydney during the recent weekend.

Before that, a 37-year-old man died in hospital on Saturday with stab wounds in the abdomen.

He was walking with a friend along Bangor Street in Guildford when the pair were approached and assaulted by a group of men.

Also on Saturday, a man­­ believed to be in his 30s was declared deceased at a scene in Concord after being stabbed by a 15-year-old boy multiple times to his chest.

