2 killed as steel beams fall in construction site in Tokyo (Lead)

Tokyo, Sep 19 (IANS) Two workers died and three others were injured after steel beams fell at a construction site in the Nihonbashi area in Tokyo in Chuo district on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The fire and rescue authorities received an emergency call reporting that several workers had fallen from a building under construction in the Nihonbashi area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fallen steel beams, estimated to weigh 15 tonnes, caused four workers to plummet from the seventh floor to the third, while another person was on the third floor when the accident happened, according to the Chuo police station.

Among the five male workers, two in their 30s and 40s died, and one worker was unconscious and in critical condition, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

Two other male workers in their 20s were also injured but are reported to be conscious, it added.

"I heard a tremendously loud noise, unlike anything I've ever heard before. It sounded like something heavy and metallic had fallen," a shocked restaurant employee near the scene was quoted as saying by national broadcaster NHK.

A total of 27 emergency response vehicles, including fire trucks, have been mobilized to the scene to conduct rescue operations, according to local media reports.

