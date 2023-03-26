2 killed in landslide in Indonesia

Jakarta, March 26 (IANS) A landslide triggered by heavy rain damaged a worship center and killed two people in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra, a local official said.

The disaster took place at around 6 a.m. local time in Agam Regency of the western province on Saturday. Bambang Warsito, head of the regency's disaster mitigation agency, told local media that the two victims were inside the worship building hit by the landslide, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He said the landslide in the area was caused by torrential rains since Friday.

Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season.

