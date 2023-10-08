2 Israeli tourists among 3 shot dead in Egypt's Alexandria

Cairo, Oct 8 (IANS) Two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian national have been shot dead in Egypt's Alexandria city by a police officer, the media reported.

The attack reportedly took place at the Serapeum of Alexandria, an ancient Roman monument in the centre of the coastal city, The Gurdian reported citing news website Cairo24.

Cairo24, a news website with links to the Egyptian intelligence services, said a police officer, working with the security service in the area fired random shots "from his personal weapon" at an Israeli tour group that was visiting the shrine, The Guardian reported.

"The police officer was immediately arrested and legal proceedings will be taken against him," they said. One injured person was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The attack marks a further escalation in connection with events in Gaza, including a rare incursion by Palestinian militants into Israeli territories bordering the Gaza Strip and an ongoing exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli military on Israel's northern border.

Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1979 and have forged far closer public relations in recent years, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pictured alongside the Egyptian President, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, in close talks on the sidelines of the UN general assembly in 2017.

Egyptian officials, particularly the top intelligence official Abbas Kamel, have also assumed a leading role in mediating talks with Palestinian militant groups in an effort to cool relations in Gaza, despite Egypt closing its border with the Gaza Strip, The Guardian reported.

The Egyptian government's decision to increasingly and publicly display their warm relations with their Israeli counterparts has come in tandem with a clampdown on protests and free expression, curtailing protests in support of Palestinian rights that were previously considered an essential outlet for the sentiment on the Egyptian street, The Guardian reported.

