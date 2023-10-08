More than 400 Palestinian militants killed: Israel Defence Forces

Tel Aviv, Oct 8 (IANS) Israel Defence Forces on Sunday said more than 400 Palestinian militants (Hamas) have been killed in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, and dozens more have been captured, local media reported.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said forces are fighting in (Kibbutz) Kfar Aza and searches are onin a large number of towns, The Times of Israel reported.

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday fired a barrage of missiles towards the Jewishstate from the Gaza Strip.

Israel said there are eight "points of engagement" with Hamas militants inside its territory.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, it posted, "IDF aircraft struck two operationalsituation rooms, located inside mosques, used by Hamas in Gaza."

"We struck 10 Hamas targets, among them, Hamas' intelligence headquarters and a militarycompound used by Hamas' aerial forces. In parallel, we struck an aerial weapons productionsite used by the aerial forces belonging to Islamic Jihad, and a building including units wherethe terrorist organization stores weapons and military equipment," another tweet read.

"A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a compound belonging to the head of theintelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organization," IDF posted.

The IAF is currently continuing to strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

Sakshi Post edit - tweet embedded