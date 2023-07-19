2 infiltrators killed in J&K Macchal sector, arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar, July 19 (IANS) Two terrorists were killed at the LoC's Macchal sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district early on Wednesday as the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the BSF, in a joint operation, foiled an infiltration attempt.

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a statement, said on Wednesday that a successful joint counter infiltration operation, code named Op Khaki, was conducted by it, the army, and police in Macchal sector, based on specific and credible intelligence developed by its Intelligence Wing.

During the operation, multiple ambushes along the likely routes of infiltration were laid by the joint teams since July 17. "During the night of July 18/19, at about 2300 hrs (11 p.m.), a suspicious movement along the Line of Control was detected by alert troops, and the terrorists' movements were continuously tracked. Contact was established with the terrorists at around 0455 hrs (4.55 a.m.), leading to an intense exchange of fire. As a result, two foreign terrorists were neutralised by the joint teams," the statement said.

It said that a significant quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, including four AK series rifles, nine AK magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, one UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), five UBGL grenades, and two tactical vests.

The identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.

BSF's IG, Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav stated that the operation was a result of exemplary synergy among different security forces engaged in countering infiltration bids by the terrorists.

