1st Test: It would not be an easy win from here, says O’Rourke as New Zealand chase 107 for victory

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) With 107 runs needed to win the first Test against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday, many people consider New Zealand to be in the driver's seat to win their first Test in India since 1988. However, pacer William O’Rourke said winning the match would not be easy for New Zealand on the fifth day of the Test.

At one point, India were 408/3 and looked primed to set a big target for New Zealand, thanks to a thrilling counter-attacking 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99). But O'Rourke (3-92) and Matt Henry (3-102) claimed three wickets each as the visitors claimed the last seven wickets for 54 runs to bundle out the hosts for 462, setting themselves a target of 107 runs to win the match.

To most people, this may look like an easy chase for New Zealand, but O'Rourke disagreed and said it will not be an easy win.

"I wouldn't say it's an easy win from here. (We) obviously (have) got a world-class team going up against us. But yeah, I think obviously we've got to be confident going out there tomorrow. Hopefully, for our sake, the rain stays away and we get a chance to have a crack at the top," said O'Rourke during the day-end press conference on Saturday.

His worry was justified as rain has played a big role in this match so far. The first day was washed out totally while on Saturday, play started only in the afternoon and was then cut short by bad light followed by a downpour.

O’Rourke, who claimed 4-22 in the first innings and along with Matt Henry (5-15) bundled out India for a paltry 46, said they did not talk too much about the Indian batters' struggle against pace getting into the tour.

"I don't know if it was too much talking about them. I think the message from Steady (head coach Gary Stead) and Jake (bowling coach Jacob Oram) was just to go there, and be myself, and that's sort of what I bring in - a bit of balance, which is a little bit of difference to Tim (Southee). So, yeah, I think it was more about being myself and trying to come out there and do what I do. If that works out, it's good," he added.

O'Rourke was also happy to have taken the wicket of Indian legend Virat Kohli in the first innings. "Yeah, it's obviously pretty special. Getting him was great. One of the greats of our game (was) out like that. Yeah, it's obviously you grow up watching those guys, so to come here and take that wicket, it's probably right up there one of the wickets I've got," he added.

