1st Test: Harry Brook’s unbeaten fifty steadies England, trail India by 144 at lunch

Leeds, June 22 (IANS) Local lad Harry Brook was at his rollicking best to hit his 12th Test fifty, as England trail India by 144 runs after reaching 327/5 in 77 overs at lunch on day three of first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Headingley on Sunday.

After Brook was almost dismissed for naught off Jasprit Bumrah at the stroke of stumps on day two, as replays showed it was a no-ball, the right-handed batter was at his free-flowing best. He earned another reprieve when on 46, Rishabh Pant dropped his catch off Ravindra Jadeja, as Brook eventually reached his half century off 65 balls to end the session at a counter-attacking 57 not out.

With Jamie Smith providing him good support via 29 not out off 45 balls and his partnership with Brook being at 51 off 73 balls, England would fancy their chances of taking the lead over India, who bowled with more control, though Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t add more to his three scalps and will have a chance in second session to get more breakthroughs.

Brook was on the money from the word go, cutting Prasidh Krishna for four before pulling him over midwicket for six. Overnight centurion Ollie Pope added only six runs before edging behind off Krishna, giving Rishabh Pant his 150th catch in Tests. But Brook continued to stamp his authority with his loft, steer, drive, and ramp shots.

Ben Stokes looked scratchy in his 20 off 52 balls before being caught behind off Mohammed Siraj, which prompted the England skipper to throw his bat in the air in frustration. Smith was solid in getting his boundaries off Siraj and Shardul Thakur, before his inside edge narrowly evaded debutant B Sai Sudharsan in a tough take at forward short leg off Jadeja.

Brook’s reprieve on 46 came when Pant failed to gather the ball and couldn’t take the catch on rebound, again off Jadeja, who found some help from the pitch. Though Brook and Smith ensured England ended the session without any more loss of wickets, the new ball being due in three overs' time means they will face a stern examination from Bumrah when post-lunch session commences.

Brief Scores: India 471 in 113 overs (Shubman Gill 147; Ben Stokes 4-66) lead England 327/5 in 77 overs (Ollie Pope 106, Ben Duckett 62; Jasprit Bumrah 3-67, Mohammed Siraj 1-73) by 144 runs

